Donald Hickey
Donald "Pop Pop" Charles Hickey passed away January 7, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. He was born in Carthage, NY on February 24, 1940. Donald had a kind spirit and was known for his generosity and clever sense of humor. He spent much of his time volunteering for many different organizations. He was a member of Elks Lodge #829 for over 25 years. He enjoyed cooking for his friends and family and was always up for a good game of Pac-Man. A few of his passions include hunting, fishing, and gambling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Jayne Hickey and brothers, Rolland, Joey, Gene, Danny, John, and Richard.
He is survived by his daughters Debbie Marion, Margaret Ferraro, Carolyn Hickey, and Samantha Hickey; sons Donnie, Howard, and Jack; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his grandpuppies.
