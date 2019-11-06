Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
Donald John Shugart Sr.

Donald John Shugart Sr. Obituary
Donald John Shugart Sr.
Donald John Shugart Sr., 70, of St. Augustine passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. A celebration of Donnie's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Sampson Cemetery. Complete obituary can be found at https://www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Donald-Shugart/.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
