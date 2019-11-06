|
Donald John Shugart Sr.
Donald John Shugart Sr., 70, of St. Augustine passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. A celebration of Donnie's life will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Sampson Cemetery. Complete obituary can be found at https://www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Donald-Shugart/.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019