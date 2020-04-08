Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ousley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ousley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ousley Obituary
Donald Ousley
Donald Glenn Ousley passed away April 6, 2020 at his home after a long battle with vascular dementia.
Don was born in Spartanburg, SC on November 24, 1933.
He was a proud member of the United States Air Force and was stationed at Thule Air Force Base, Greenland and Homestead, FL.
In 1960 he began his career as an accountant with the IRS. He retired in 1989 and settled in St. Augustine.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Ousley; daughter, Ronni Ousley; sons, Christopher (Diane) Ousley and Jeffrey Ousley; and brother, William Ousley.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of private arrangements.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -