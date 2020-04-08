|
|
Donald Ousley
Donald Glenn Ousley passed away April 6, 2020 at his home after a long battle with vascular dementia.
Don was born in Spartanburg, SC on November 24, 1933.
He was a proud member of the United States Air Force and was stationed at Thule Air Force Base, Greenland and Homestead, FL.
In 1960 he began his career as an accountant with the IRS. He retired in 1989 and settled in St. Augustine.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Ousley; daughter, Ronni Ousley; sons, Christopher (Diane) Ousley and Jeffrey Ousley; and brother, William Ousley.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of private arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020