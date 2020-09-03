Donald Sullivan
Donald H. Sullivan, 90 of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Womack Army Medical Center.
Don was born on April 20, 1930 in St. Augustine, Florida to the late Beauregard and Annabella Capallia Sullivan. He was retired from the U.S. Army where he received a Bronze Star, The Army Commendation Award, the Vietnam Cross of Merit, the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service medal. He was also retired from Civil Service at Ft. Bragg.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Setsuko "Betty" Sullivan.
Funeral Services were held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Billy Shaw officiating.
He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Lee (Walstein) and Marguerite Russo, St. Augustine; his dog, Pumpkin; nephews, Ray Woods and David Lee; nieces, Carole Marchioli and Debbie Trednick and a host of friends.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online Condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com