Donald Sullivan
1930 - 2020
Donald Sullivan
Donald H. Sullivan, 90 of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Womack Army Medical Center.
Don was born on April 20, 1930 in St. Augustine, Florida to the late Beauregard and Annabella Capallia Sullivan. He was retired from the U.S. Army where he received a Bronze Star, The Army Commendation Award, the Vietnam Cross of Merit, the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service medal. He was also retired from Civil Service at Ft. Bragg.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Setsuko "Betty" Sullivan.
Funeral Services were held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Billy Shaw officiating.
He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Lee (Walstein) and Marguerite Russo, St. Augustine; his dog, Pumpkin; nephews, Ray Woods and David Lee; nieces, Carole Marchioli and Debbie Trednick and a host of friends.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online Condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
It was my distinct privilege to be Don's pastor for the last few years of his life. Even though he was 52 years my senior, he would not allow me to call him Mr. Sullivan. He was truly an extraordinary man - one of the most intelligent people I have ever known personally. He wrote seventeen books. He could handle technology better than some of my peers. He was trusting in Christ Jesus for the salvation of his soul, and on the basis of that profession of faith, I can say that he is reunited with the love of his life, Setsuko - who also knew the Lord. I will truly miss Don. I believe I will forever remember that final salute he provided the last time he was at church. "Until we meet again, Don."
Billy Shaw
Friend
August 30, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Don. Rest in Peace my friend. I got my Military Ammunition Inspector start at Ft. Bragg under the direction/guidance of Don Sullivan in 1980. Many thanks for a great start and friendship. I learned many things from Don that were instrumental in my remaining 24 years of military service. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Johnie M Keeter Sr
Friend
