It was my distinct privilege to be Don's pastor for the last few years of his life. Even though he was 52 years my senior, he would not allow me to call him Mr. Sullivan. He was truly an extraordinary man - one of the most intelligent people I have ever known personally. He wrote seventeen books. He could handle technology better than some of my peers. He was trusting in Christ Jesus for the salvation of his soul, and on the basis of that profession of faith, I can say that he is reunited with the love of his life, Setsuko - who also knew the Lord. I will truly miss Don. I believe I will forever remember that final salute he provided the last time he was at church. "Until we meet again, Don."

Billy Shaw

Friend