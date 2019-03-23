|
|
Donald William Carragher, age 93, of St. Augustine, son of Joseph and Mary of Belleville, NJ and brother to Joseph, Kenneth and Robert, died on March 13, 2019 at the Ponce Therapy Care Center. He was born in Newark, NJ and resided in St.
Augustine since 2000. A war hero, Don served as a Seabee and signalman for the US Navy on D-Day in WWII. Though he had many vocations throughout his life, his successful career as an automobile salesman in Delray Beach, FL was a point
of pride. Don worked with the St. Augustine Navy League for years after his retirement and most recently was a member of the St. Augustine Ballroom Dance Association. Many of Don's friends will miss the ever-smiling, singing jokester and his soft shoe dancing.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4 to 6 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy at 6 pm.
He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Ellenburg, his former wife and good friend, Patricia; a brother, Robert; grandchildren, Bladen and Tristan; nieces, Deborah and Kelli, and close friend, Leslie Strickland.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2019