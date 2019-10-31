|
|
Donald Woolley
Donald Preston Woolley
"Friendly he and full of fun...an athlete liked by everyone"
Born in Newark, NJ September 13, 1930, Don left us with the best of memories on October 29, 2019 at his home in St. Augustine, Florida.
Don is predeceased by his parents, Preston & Marjorie Woolley as well as his beloved son Christopher Woolley USCG.
He lives on in the memories of his wife and love, Kathleen Woolley as well as his daughter Cathy Petillo (Anthony), daughter Casey Shaw, his brother Richard Woolley (Dottie), Sister in law Patricia Dolan(Thomas),grandchildren Brittney Puccio(Thomas), Christopher Petillo, Kirsen Moore(Peter),Skyler Doherty, Lauren Kendall (James), Jennifer Phillips(Wayne) ,7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Don was raised in Cranford, NJ where he was a high school track and football star, he graduated from Ithaca College, NY with a degree in Physical Education. He also served as a Sgt. in the US Army from 1953 to 1955.
He moved then to Long Island NY where he stayed for 35 years as a Physical Education teacher and Coach extraordinaire for Soccer, Wrestling and Track at Sachem High School. His teams achieved many League and State Championships....Woolley Field still bears his name.
Graveside services will take place at Calverton National Cemetery, NY at a later date.
Please check the cemetery website for date and time.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019