Donna Palmer
Donna Lea Palmer, Dune (Buggy), January 17, 1946 - August 14, 2020, passed away at Flagler Hospital. She was born in Montour Falls, NY, the second of three girls born to Fred and Charlotte Verreault Palmer. She is survived by her sisters Pat Palmer and Kari Miller, her sons Robert and David (Deanna) Smith, and her grandson Harrison Smith.
Donna graduated from Mount St. Mary's School of Nursing as a registered nurse and attained her midwifery certification from the FL School of Traditional Midwifery. She devoted much of her career to midwifery and championed the recognition and validity of traditional birth options. Donna worked with Hospice as well, demonstrating the same level of care and respect that she shared at the other end of the spectrum of life. In her name, friends and family may donate to https://www.midwiferyschool.org/donate
. One hundred percent of all donations go to an established fund that helps meet the financial needs of midwives in training.
A Facebook page is being created in her name. Share pictures, music and stories with her page! A Celebration of Life party date will be announced on Facebook.
Donna's commitment to Love as the strongest force shaped her life. She embraced each moment. She became a true Elder and Wise Woman. She will be remembered; her laughter, love of dance, sense of adventure, integrity, and love will carry on.