Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
Burial
Following Services
Craig Memorial Park
Donnie Ray Methvin

Donnie Ray Methvin Obituary
Donnie Ray Methvin, 71, went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019.
Donnie will long be remembered for his thoughtfulness towards others, his passion for Florida Gator football and his love of his faithful friend "Sammy".
Donnie is survived by his wife Linda; sisters, Patty Cole, Brenda Thomley, Bonnie Nelson, Linda Manning; brothers, Timmy and Randy Methvin. His only son Gregory passed away in 2012. His sisters Joann Cotton and Evelyn Commer also preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00-2:00pm with services beginning at 2:00pm at Craig Funeral Home. Pastor Andy Hirko of Good News Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at Craig Memorial Park.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 21, 2019
