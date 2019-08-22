St. Augustine Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Wake
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Tabernacle MB Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doretha Levins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mother Doretha Levins


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mother Doretha Levins Obituary
Mother Doretha Levins
Born on August 10, 1927 to the late Rosa Queen Jones and Ivory Washington near Waycross, Georgia. Her sisters Rose Anna Maghee and Geneva Washington preceded her in death as well as her oldest son Howard Clarence Levins.
She attended school in Hillsborough County. She worked at Davis Brothers Suburban Restaurant in Albany, Georgia for 33 years, upon moving to St. Augustine she worked at Sea Fair Restaurant and Bayview Nursing Home as a Chef and was a great Pastry dessert maker.
She leaves to mourn her children: Dora Lee Reese, Patricia Ann Levins , Ossie Pearl Jackson ,Alphonzo Kenneth Levins, Mack Levins and Carl Hogan
Sister: Claretha Hall,
Brother: Jimmy Washington, A host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Godchildren: Vera Anderson, Quinetta Lewis Johnson, Tabbis Wright and Mr. Quinterrence Cooper.
Service
Saturday August 24, 2019
Tabernacle MB Church
1:00 PM
Wake: Friday 5-7 @ Bethel Baptist Church
Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery
Rev. Sidney Hardy, Officiating
James Graham Mortuary ,Jacksonville
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doretha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now