Mother Doretha Levins
Born on August 10, 1927 to the late Rosa Queen Jones and Ivory Washington near Waycross, Georgia. Her sisters Rose Anna Maghee and Geneva Washington preceded her in death as well as her oldest son Howard Clarence Levins.
She attended school in Hillsborough County. She worked at Davis Brothers Suburban Restaurant in Albany, Georgia for 33 years, upon moving to St. Augustine she worked at Sea Fair Restaurant and Bayview Nursing Home as a Chef and was a great Pastry dessert maker.
She leaves to mourn her children: Dora Lee Reese, Patricia Ann Levins , Ossie Pearl Jackson ,Alphonzo Kenneth Levins, Mack Levins and Carl Hogan
Sister: Claretha Hall,
Brother: Jimmy Washington, A host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; Godchildren: Vera Anderson, Quinetta Lewis Johnson, Tabbis Wright and Mr. Quinterrence Cooper.
Service
Saturday August 24, 2019
Tabernacle MB Church
1:00 PM
Wake: Friday 5-7 @ Bethel Baptist Church
Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery
Rev. Sidney Hardy, Officiating
James Graham Mortuary ,Jacksonville
Arnett C. Chase, LFD
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019