|
|
Doretha Rowe
Doretha "Mert" Rowe, 71, of St. Augustine, the daughter of Alex Jackson and Mae Clara Rowe was born on April 12, 1948 in St. Augustine, FL. On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Doretha transitioned from labor to reward from Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, FL.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughters, Leola(Freddie)Russ, Taushia Rickerson, and LaRonda(Hardy)Jenkins, all of St. Augustine, FL; One Son, Willie(Erica)Rickerson of St Augustine, FL; Brothers; Rudolph(Norma Jean)Rowe, of St. Augustine, FL, and Alex, Carl, Issac, and Clifford Jackson of Hastings, FL; Sisters, Joann Rowe, and Merlene(Trent)Calloway of St. Augustine, FL; Uncles; Samuel(Karen)Rowe, and Steve Holman, Sr., of St. Augustine, FL. Doretha had 15 grandchildren, 10 great - grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
The viewing will be 5:00p.m. – 6:00p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at No Cross No Crown Ministries in St. Augustine, FL, Rev. Julius Perry, Pastor and eulogist. The Homegoing Celebration will 12:00p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in St. Augustine, FL, Rev. Ron Rawls, Pastor. The Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Augustine, FL. Family and friends may sign the register book at www.colemansmortuary.com
Arrangements are in the caring hands of Colemans Mortuary Family
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020