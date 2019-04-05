|
|
Doris Lucille Proctor, 85, retired homemaker and longtime resident of St. Augustine, peacefully transitioned on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A native of Quitman, GA., she was the daughter of Joe Carl and Lucillie "Cellie" Staten Jenkins. At an early age her family relocated to St. Augustine and she was educated in the St. Johns County School District. Mother Proctor was a faithful member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Loving survivors: daughters, Gale (Morris) Fulford, West Palm Beach; Marcie (Roger) Storey, St. Augustine; Sandra (Vincent) Palmer, Palatka; devoted son, Daniel (Etta) Francis, Palm Bay; brother, Nathaniel (Lilly) Jenkins, Jacksonville; son in law, Willie Capell, Daytona Beach; "like a son," Curtis Lewis, Sr., St. Augustine; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation: 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 5, and Homegoing Celebration: 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 94 Evergreen Avenue, St. Augustine. Reverend J. M. Sams, Pastor, is the eulogist. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Proctor family condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com.
Professional arrangements entrusted to Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177; Phone: (386) 312-0444.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 30, 2019