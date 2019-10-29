|
|
Doris Mauer
On October 25th our lineage ceased measuring to the fifth generation when our beloved great great Grandmother Doris Mauer slipped away in final repose.
She is preceded in death by her husband William Mauer who departed n November 24, of 1989 in Dearborn, Michigan, and his son William J. Mauer of Jersey City, NJ who departed on October 16, 2014 as well as their son Frank T. Mauer who departed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 2, 2005 and their young grandson Theodore Bryan Deel on September 28, 1998.
Their daughter Sharon Raymond of St. Augustine, FL headed the care for her 95 year old mother making sure she was surrounded by laughter and happiness, warmth and love until her final hours. Doris and Bill had 12 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren with one Great-Great Grandchild. It was through the love of the following family members that kept Doris smiling: Grandchildren and spouses: Donna Mauer, Billy Mauer and Michael and Vicky Mauer; Natalie and Mike Haller, Rebecca and Troy Motes, Frank Deel, Stan Raymond, Tamara and Paul Pikul, Jennifer and Owen O'Sullivan, Sam and Andrea Mauer, Sarah and Jason Clark. Great Grandchildren are: J.P., Little William, Lilliana, Brynne, Little Michael, Colin, Alexa, Jordan and Vandana Haller, Tristen Haller, Morgan Motes, Madelyn Motes, Johnie Jane Deel, Theo Mauer, Max Mauer, Olivia Mauer, Oscar Mauer, Little Owen O'Sullivan, Madailein O'Sullivan. Great-Great Grandchild is: Ahana Haller.
A funeral service will be 10 AM Friday at Craig Funeral Home. A reception will be held following the service at the St. Augustine Shrine Club. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in her memory to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019