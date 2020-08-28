Doris T. LindenfelserDoris T. Lindenfelser, age 93 of St Augustine, FL passed away August 26, 2020 at the home of her son. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from high school in Gary, IN and returned to NYC where she met and married her husband of 65 years Alfred M. Lindenfelser who preceded her in death. Doris enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, reading, and being with her family. She was a faithful member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church.Doris is survived by four sons, Alfred M. Lindenfelser Jr. and his wife Caryn, Las Vegas, NV., Stephen G. Lindenfelser, Gaithersburg, Md., Richard W. Lindenfelser, Pompano Beach, Fla., the Rev. Timothy M. Lindenfelser, St. Augustine; and two grandchildren, Mark Lindenfelser and Andrea Wirth.A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Monday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, burial in San Lorenzo Cemetery will follow the Mass.