1/1
Doris T. Lindenfelser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris T. Lindenfelser
Doris T. Lindenfelser, age 93 of St Augustine, FL passed away August 26, 2020 at the home of her son. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from high school in Gary, IN and returned to NYC where she met and married her husband of 65 years Alfred M. Lindenfelser who preceded her in death. Doris enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, reading, and being with her family. She was a faithful member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
Doris is survived by four sons, Alfred M. Lindenfelser Jr. and his wife Caryn, Las Vegas, NV., Stephen G. Lindenfelser, Gaithersburg, Md., Richard W. Lindenfelser, Pompano Beach, Fla., the Rev. Timothy M. Lindenfelser, St. Augustine; and two grandchildren, Mark Lindenfelser and Andrea Wirth.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Monday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, burial in San Lorenzo Cemetery will follow the Mass.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved