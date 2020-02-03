|
Doris ("Dot") Warren Copeland French
Doris ("Dot") Warren Copeland French, a long time resident of Athens, Alabama, died January 29, 2020 at Allegro Senior Living in St. Augustine, Florida. She was born on August 21, 1924 to Ira Daniel Warren and Irene Van Hoozer Warren in Elkmont, Alabama and graduated from Elkmont High School.
She is survived by her daughters Cheryl Copeland Louderback (St. Augustine, FL), Beverly Copeland Carmichael (St. Augustine, FL) and Doris Copeland (Atlanta, GA). She is also survived by granddaughters Miriam Louderback (Josh) Tolbert (Atlanta, GA), Olivia Louderback (Rhett) Daily (Olathe, Kansas), Lauren Louderback (Philadelphia, PA), Allison (Jen) Schutes (Washington, D.C.), Hope Carmichael (Astoria, NY), Tina (Victor Bridgeman) Carmichael (Famers Branch, TX), Carrie Carmichael (Chicago, IL) and Anna Carmichael (Chicago, IL) and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Lifford E French, H. Gordon Copeland and her brothers Joseph Warren and Cecil Vaugh Warren.
Dot is remembered for her beautiful voice, kind smiles and elegant grace. She was devoted to her family, her faith and her friends. She worked at First Federal Savings and Loan Association for over 20 years and was an active volunteer for the Athens Hospital Auxiliary and Meals on Wheels. She loved singing in the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Athens, Alabama, where she was a member for over 70 years.
Visitation will be held in Athens, Alabama on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Revival Building 1:30 - 3:00 pm; funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at the Athens City Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 112 South Jefferson Street, Athens, Alabama.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020