Dorothy Duncan BurrisOn Monday, July 27, 2020, Dorothy Duncan Burris, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 87.Dorothy was born on February 19, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio, the second child of John Allison Duncan and Phyllis Joyce Duncan. On September 3, 1955 she married John Jay Burris, and they raised one daughter, Janine, and two sons, Earle and Andrew. She graduated from Hathaway Brown School and attended Denison University in Ohio, graduated from Katharine Gibbs School in Boston, received a Bachelor's Degree from Jacksonville University and a Master's Degree from the University of Florida. She was also a graduate of the Stenotype Institute in Court Reporting.Dorothy resided in Jacksonville, Florida for the last 60 years of her life. She was a physical fitness enthusiast, as well as an avid reader and music lover. She was also a writer of poems and short stories, and saw her work published in numerous literary journals. In 2003, she won the Marjory Bartlett Sanger Fiction Award for a story published in the New England Anthology of Writers. She was a long-time member and supporter of the Jacksonville Branch of the National League of American Pen Women.Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her three children: Earle (Eva) Burris (Jacksonville, FL), Janine (Bill) Peeples (St. Augustine, FL), Andrew Burris (Jacksonville, FL); grandsons Jonathan Burris (Jacksonville, FL), Daniel Burris (Jacksonville, FL), and Ben Peeples (Dallas, TX); her sister Joyce and brother John, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.