Dorothy Mae Holmes Mejean
Dorothy "Dot" Holmes Mejean, 84, St. Augustine, passed away December 26, 2019 Peacefully at Flagler Hospital surrounded by her family. Born January 24th 1935 she was the daughter of Marion and Madeline Capallia. Dot spent her young life in her Woodlawn neighborhood spending time with her grandmother and helping take care of her 7 younger brothers and sisters. She started working at the age of 14 after school in Zoric's Laundry for 40 cents a day. In 1954 Dot married her first husband of 37 years Alvin J Holmes Sr. Dot was the Book-keeper for their family business for over 25 years. After her husband's sudden passing in 1990 she decided to try something new. Dot went to work for the St Johns County School Board retiring at the age of 62. After retiring Dot made the decision to move to Carlisle, Indiana to be closer to her sister. Dot met and married her husband of 20 years Loran Mejean. Dot's time in Indiana was a happy time for her she enjoyed working in the garden, growing roses, and going to her husband's church. Earlier this year Dot moved back home to St Augustine residing at the Ponce Care Center. Dot's days at the Ponce were filled with spending time with family, Old friends, new friends, going to church, singing and playing bingo. Dot will be greatly missed by all. She was known for telling a good joke, always having a sense of humor no matter the situation, telling it like it was, and her strong work ethic. Dot was a member of the Pentecostal Fellowship Center Church.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday January 4, 2020 at
St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor Lois Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Craig Memorial Park. Following a reception at the Pentecostal Fellowship Church.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday January 3, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
Dot is survived by her Son Alvin J Holmes Jr, Grand-Children Becky "Queen of Florida", Michael "Little Mikey", Weldon "The Baby", and Sierra "The Little Girl" Great- Grand-children Jena, Max, Brooklyn, Tressa, and Emma. Son and Daughter in laws Justin, Richie, Julie, and Lori. Brother and Sister Wayne and Lois. Special friends Chuck and Dot.
She was preceded in death by her son Michael Anthony Holmes Sr, parents, Marion R and Madeline Capallia, sister, Nancy Baptist, and brothers, Marion, Adam, Henry and George Capallia.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019