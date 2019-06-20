Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Pellicer Creek Cemetery
Hastings, FL
View Map
Dorothy Norene Kersey Mesuita


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Norene Kersey Mesuita Obituary
Dorothy Norene Kersey Mesuita
Dorothy Mesuita, age 92, of Hastings, Florida, passed away on June 16, 2019.
Born February 10, 1927, Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Hastings, Florida. She retired from Hastings Elementary School and was very proud of the numerous awards she earned while working in education. She also retired from St. Johns County, where she worked many years as a beach toll taker. Dorothy was devoted to her family. She loved cooking, being a homemaker, gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, James (Fairolyn) Mesuita, Timothy Mesuita of Hastings, and daughter Linda (James) Barnes of St. Augustine. She is also survived by four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one sister, Loretta Kersey, and one brother, Clyde Kersey, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceeding Dorothy in death were her parents, George and Lillie Kersey, husband, Jack Mesuita, sisters, Irene Hughey and Rose Stevens, and brother, Harold Kersey.
A celebration of Dorothy's life and burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 26, at Pellicer Creek Cemetery in Hastings.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from June 20 to June 23, 2019
