|
|
Dorothy Zabriskie Nicol, 102, passed away March 9, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. She was born on June 5, 1916, to Seaman and Mary Zabriskie in New York, NY. Dorothy has lived in the St. Augustine and the Ponte Vedra Beach area since 1985 and volunteered at the Lightner Museum for over 12 years.
She will be buried next to her husband, William Nicol, at 1:00 pm, this Friday, March 15. 2019, at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, NJ. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 31, 2019