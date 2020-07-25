Dorthea June Tebeau
Dorothea Tebeau, age 96, of Jacksonville, Florida gently passed away on July 5, 2020 at 11:30 PM. She was born Dorothea June Jurn on June 4, 1924 the first of three daughters and one son. She graduated from high school and married Roy Tebeau with whom she had an exciting life and raised three sons. Roy piloted small planes and could take off from frozen lakes, snow, water or land. One thrilling day, as Roy turned the prop by hand on a frozen lake, Dorothea almost had to take over the controls on a solo flight. When they matured, Roy and Dorothea had many adventures on land as they toured the country they loved in an RV.
They lived in various towns including Port Huron, Saginaw, Marysville and St Claire Shores in Michigan and Miami, Mount Dora, and lastly Jacksonville Florida. Mom loved to socialize and entertain. No family gathering was complete without Mom's pineapple dream salad.
Dorothea was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Isabell and her siblings Grace, Alice, and Stewart. She leaves her devoted sons Rollin Tebeau (Dr. Gloria Moore) St Augustine, FL. James Tebeau, (Jeanne), Jacksonville, Fl. Dennis Tebeau (Barbara) Rapid City, S. Dakota. Grandchildren Melisa Haggerty (Tim) Sunrise, FL. Chris Tebeau (Kim) Lexington, S. Carolina step grandchildren Matthew Moore (Janelle) Tallahassee, Fl. Dr. Mariellen Moore Orlando, Fl. Three great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private service. If desired, you may donate to Hospice or your favorite charity
.