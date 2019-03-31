|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" Musick (Haines) Andrews, beloved mother and grandmother, has left us after 95 years. Born in Jacksonville, she grew up in Quincy and attended Florida State University. She met her first husband Paul (Bud) Haines and settled in Lake Worth where they opened an auto body repair shop and raised six children. After Bud's death, Dottie wed Albert Andrews and spent the next several decades traveling the East Coast and boating in the Keys as well working as a proofreader for the Palm Beach Post. Upon Albert's death, Dottie moved to St. Augustine, working at the local WalMart until she was 88. Dottie loved music, dancing, travel, food, crossword puzzles, parties, spending time with her family, and cracking jokes, especially at her own expense. She lived her life to the fullest right up until the very end, even managing to visit the Grand Canyon this past December at the age of 94.
Dottie was predeceased by her husbands, Paul (Bud) Haines and Albert Andrews. She also lost one son, Paul (Herbie) Haines, as well as two grandchildren Doug Eitel and Justin Duffey. She is survived by her five remaining children, Barbara Haines Bliss, Martha Haines, Kathleen Haines, Robert Haines (Lily), Susan Haines Brown; grandchildren Sean Cowart (Alyssa), Larry Cowart, Joshua Duffey, Matthew Brown (Katie), Cory Wentworth, Jacob Duffey, Daniel Brown (Andrea) and great-grandchildren Lauren Cowart, Hannah Cowart, Aria Cowart, June Brown, Rose Brown, Drake Cowart and Lando Cowart, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Debbie Velez for her help in caring for our mother as well as a big thank you to those who sat by her bedside during her remaining hours at the Bailey Hospice Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to one of her favorite charities, the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 31, 2019