Douglas Anderson

Douglas Stanley Anderson passed away on May 2, 2020, days after celebrating his 88th Birthday.

Born in Winnipeg, Ca., he moved with his family to Rochester, NY as a child and spent a lifetime of summers at Canandaigua Lake, his spiritual home.

Doug was a family guy. He found joy with his children and grandchildren, and his relationships with his siblings, Don, B.J., Ross, and Bruce, and their spouses and children were a huge part of what brought meaning to his life.

Doug was a member of the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He returned from the war and graduated from Penn State, and remained active in his fraternity Beta Theta Phi. He had a successful career in business in the Washington, D.C. area, and retired to St. Augustine with his beloved wife Lynn, "The Light of His Life."

Doug loved to play jazz piano and he loved music, from opera to The Beach Boys. He also loved to dance,especially to the sounds of Big Band. Writing songs and playing the piano were his healing balm to the end, and also his way of celebrating his love of life. He was a diehard Nittany Lions fan and spent fall weekends looking forward to football. Other passions were sailing, skiing, boating around in his Boston Whaler, and designing and building homes. He was an avid golfer and loved riding his cruiser bike around the neighborhood. He was active in his church and in several community organizations, including The Boy Scouts.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lynn. He is survived by his children, Valerie and Greg, 5 grandchildren, his brother Ross, and 12 nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at "The Lake" at a later date. A memorial service will be available to view from Ancient City Baptist Church and streamed live on YouTube on Monday May 18, 2020 at 10:30 Eastern Time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store