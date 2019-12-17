|
Douglas Knight
Douglas R. Knight, 74, Dec. 11, 2019, St. Augustine, FL, formerly of Lawrenceburg, IN. Beloved husband of the late Janice Green Knight, devoted father of Tyler (Winn) & Brian (Melissa) Knight, loving grandfather of Robbie, Katie, Jamie, Kyle & Lexi, beloved son of the late Beryl Knight & Dorothy Robison Walstrom & dear brother of John Knight & Jo Ann Bradford. Doug was a graduate of Taylor High School & Ball State Univ., had a career as an FBI agent & later as a teacher at Southeastern Career Center. Visitation Fri., Dec. 20, 6-9 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002 where the service will be held Sat., Dec. 21 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Lewy Body Dementia Assn., www.lbda.org/donate (in remembrance of his beloved Janice) or to Taylor High School Athletics, 401 N. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019