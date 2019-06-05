|
|
Douglas Locke
Douglas Locke, husband of Donna Locke and son of George Locke, departed this life on Friday, May 24th, 2019, at Haven Hospice, Palatka, Florida. Douglas aka Troy Locke was preceded in death by his Mother, Francis Brooke Locke, Brother: Robert Locke, Sister: Kathleen Locke Musial, and Brother: Leslie J Locke. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Donna Locke, Father: George Locke, Siblings: Susan Williams, David (Andrea) Locke, and James (Linda Locke), Daughters: Nancy Locke & Chandra Waldrop, Sons: Justin Locke & Ryan Waldrop, Step Children: Angela Haas, Stephanie Shaw, and Steven Hillman, also many Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Douglas aka Troy Locke was the lead man of the band Matanzas, the house band for the Tropical Trade Winds Lounge in St. Augustine, Florida for over 30 years. He retired in 2014. Douglas became a member of Lifetime Ministry Church Elkton, Florida in 2017 and used his gift of music and became part of the worship team.
A Celebration of Life memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 6:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Church of God, 1230 Kings Estate Road, St Augustine, FL 32086 . Doors will open at 5:30 . Food and fellowship after service. If anyone has any questions or concerns on the Celebration, please contact Pastor Tim from Lifetime Ministry at 904 417 8434. Please do not contact the family. Let's give them peace at this time.
The family request that in lieu of flowers send donations to St Augustine Christian Service Center 135 Jenkins St. Suite: 105b box 243 St. Augustine FL 32086
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 5 to June 6, 2019