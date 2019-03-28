|
|
ld Bernard Dewar of St. Augustine, Florida, departed this world early Saturday March 23, presumably just in time to hit a half bucket before his first tee time at Heaven's equivalent of St. Andrews or perhaps Pebble Beach, should Heaven be so fortunate to feature a piece of land as beautiful as the Carmel Coast. Don was born November 28, 1943 in Bethel, North Carolina and was aged 75 years, a number he was undoubtedly pleased with whether in this life or on the course. Dr. Dewar was surrounded by family, including his wife, sister, sons, daughters, granddaughters, an ex-wife, in-laws and possibly some outlaws who had gathered at his home for Spring Break and an impromptu acoustical concert performed by his sons, Anthony and Zachary. It was once said, "You have to laugh trouble down to a size where you can talk to it," and throughout the afternoon and evening preceding his departure, Don kept spirits light, and off his fight with cancer, with his own style of self-deprecating humor, witty one-liners and the occasional sly comment that went straight over most everyone's collective head.
He was an avid golfer and traveler. He enjoyed gardening, art, music, theater, cowboy poetry, taking his dog, Deacon, for bike rides on the beach, teaching and learning, reading, writing, and spending quality time with family and friends. A proud graduate of Duke Medical School, he was a passionate fan of Duke Basketball, and even Duke Football, as of late. Dr. Dewar was a retired radiologist of 50 years, during which he operated his own practice, worked for the Veterans Administration and volunteered for Good Samaritan Health Clinics. Don was the author of a novel, "Jack's Dad and the Beanstalk," and the proud owner of a hole-in-one on the Osprey Course at Okeeheelee in West Palm Beach Florida.
Survivors include his wife: Dorothy Shiver of St. Augustine, FL; his son Benjamin Dewar (Laura) of San Francisco, CA; his daughter Dana Dewar Butler (Daniel) of Jonesboro, AR; his daughter Katie Dewar of Gainesville, FL; his son Anthony Dewar of St. Augustine, FL; his son Zachary Dewar of St. Augustine, FL; his step-son Brian Davis of New York, NY; his step-son Will Magill (Abby) of Neptune Beach, FL; his sister Alta Jean Parsons (Mark) of Saint Augustine, FL. Dr. Dewar was the proud grandparent of Emma and Erin Butler (daughters of Dana and Daniel), and Riley Dewar (daughter of Ben and Laura). He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Thadys Dewar; his brother, Sam Dewar, Jr.; and his sister, Elaine Carson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 29 th , 2019 at The Shores United Methodist Church located at 724 Shores Blvd. St. Augustine, Florida 32086 beginning with visitation with the family at 10:00 A.M. with the Celebration of Life at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Wildflower Clinic Good Samaritan Health Clinics, Inc. 268 Herbert Street St. Augustine, FL 32084 (336) 877-7247
Published in St. Augustine Record on Mar. 28, 2019