Drayvon Spivey

Drayvon SpiveyDrayvon Zen Spivey, age 22 of St. Augustine, FL. Passed away August 23, 2020 at Hospice following a long battle with brain cancer. He was always upbeat and full of life through all of his suffering. Drayvon was a patient, caring, loving son, grandson and nephew. His kindness was felt by everyone he met. He loved gardening working on his car, spending time at the beach and caring for his cat, Strawberry.He is survived by his loving fiance, I.A. Spivey, mother, Kristina Morgan, brother, Seth Spivey, grandmother, Theresa Morgan, aunt, Nora Morgan, cousin, Christopher Morgan, grandparents, Connie and Bobbie Spivey, uncle and aunt, Jeremy and Chasity Spivey, uncle, Cody Spivey, grandfather, Danny Morgan, great aunt and uncle, Nelia, Taylor and Tommy Walter, great uncles and cousin, Jonathan, Zackaria and Charles Stroud.Perhaps my time seemed all to brief,Don't lengthen it now with undue grief,Lift up your heart and share with me,God wanted me now.He set me free.He will be cherished by all who knew him.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the local animal shelter.Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.