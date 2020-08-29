1/1
Drayvon Spivey
Drayvon Spivey
Drayvon Zen Spivey, age 22 of St. Augustine, FL. Passed away August 23, 2020 at Hospice following a long battle with brain cancer. He was always upbeat and full of life through all of his suffering. Drayvon was a patient, caring, loving son, grandson and nephew. His kindness was felt by everyone he met. He loved gardening working on his car, spending time at the beach and caring for his cat, Strawberry.
He is survived by his loving fiance, I.A. Spivey, mother, Kristina Morgan, brother, Seth Spivey, grandmother, Theresa Morgan, aunt, Nora Morgan, cousin, Christopher Morgan, grandparents, Connie and Bobbie Spivey, uncle and aunt, Jeremy and Chasity Spivey, uncle, Cody Spivey, grandfather, Danny Morgan, great aunt and uncle, Nelia, Taylor and Tommy Walter, great uncles and cousin, Jonathan, Zackaria and Charles Stroud.
Perhaps my time seemed all to brief,
Don't lengthen it now with undue grief,
Lift up your heart and share with me,
God wanted me now.
He set me free.
He will be cherished by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the local animal shelter.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Augustine Record from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memories & Condolences
