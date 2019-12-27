Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl "Hap" Thompson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl "Hap" Thompson Obituary
Earl "Hap" Thompson
LTC Earl A. "Hap" Thompson US Army Retired passed away on December 8, 2019.
Hap was born in Oklahoma City, OK. The family moved to Salem, IL where he grew up and graduated from high school. He attended the University of Kansas and was commissioned in the United States Army upon his graduation.
Hap was stationed all over the world and the US during his career in the Army - Texas, Virginia, California, Maryland, Missouri, Germany, Vietnam, Korea, Hawaii, and Washington DC. Upon retirement from the Army, he worked for API for 10 years, and then for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in New Orleans for 10 years before retiring to St. Johns, FL.
Hap is survived by his wife of 46 years, June, and his children Cynthia Thompson-Warman, Fredericksburg, TX, Daniel Thompson (Nancy), Fredericksburg, TX, Cynthia Daegele, Centreville, VA, and Melanie Tillotson (Tom), McLean, VA.
Hap was blessed with seven beautiful grandchildren: Courtney and Conor Thompson; Ryne, Mason, and Shelby Daegele; and Christopher and Nathaniel Tillotson.
Hap was preceded in death by both of his parents Raymond "Tommy" Thompson and Louise Thompson-Gazin. Hap was beloved by many cousins from the Thompson and Brown families.
Hap's passions were his family, golf, and travel. He was active and enjoyed his involvement with the MOAA of St. Augustine's FL, and ASTM Associations until his death. His love of life will be missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to , Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, , s, University of Kansas, or Mandarin United Methodist Church.
We will celebrate his life and all that he means to us at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the chapel of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home followed by a committal at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -