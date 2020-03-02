|
|
Ed Tenoso
Lt Gen (Ret) Ed Tenoso, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Jan 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 Years, Kathy (Crandall), son Eric (Natalie), and grand-daughter Elin. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and a niece and is survived by family in MA, CA, WA, OR, the Philippines, and Israel.
Ed was born in Escondido, CA and remained in southern CA until 1963. Realizing that a career as a dance instructor with Arthur Murray Studios in Hollywood would probably not keep him from the draft, he joined the Air Force. He met Kathy during his first assignment at McCoy AFB in Orlando. They married in Las Vegas in 1968, three months before his deployment to Viet Nam where he was a FAC pilot flying for the Army Special Forces.
Ed was a command pilot and navigator with more than 8,500 flying hours in the EC-121, 0-1, T-39, C-141, C-130, C-21, and C-17. His decorations included the Defense Distinguished Medal and the Silver Star. His military travels took him from Antarctica to Zamboanga and he and Kathy were stationed twice at bases in CA, IL, NJ, Washington DC, and in AL and the Philippines. He was the Airlift Commander for Desert Shield and Desert Storm stationed in Saudi Arabia. After 34 years of service, Ed retired and he and Kathy moved to Atlanta where he worked for Lockheed for 11 years. In 2008 he and Kathy moved to St Augustine to be near their son.
Ed held numerous titles throughout his life but there was none that he was more proud to be than simply "Papa Ed..."
Internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020