Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
Edeleen Solana Meeks

Edeleen Solana Meeks Obituary
Edeleen Solana Meeks
Edeleen Solana Meeks, age 94 of St Augustine, FL passed away at her home April 11, 2020. She was a heritage native of St. Augustine, a faithful member and volunteer of San Sebastian Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. She was a long time volunteer with the Flagler Hospital Auxiliary and the St. Francis House. She was the daughter of Ambrose Anthony and Mable Solana. Private burial will be held in San Lorenzo Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Herbert "Herbie" Meeks. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Frederick Meeks. Daughter Anita Burrell (Kevin). Sisters: Ruth Davis and Shirley Baker. Four grandchildren, Laura Rake, Kevin Meeks, Leigh Anne Winters and Jason Burrell and 11 Great grandchildren. She was also fond of her many nieces and nephews.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
