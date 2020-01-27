|
Edith Jackson
Edith Jackson, age 87, of Jacksonville, Florida and formerly of St. Augustine, Florida and Trenton, KY died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Acosta-Rua Center for Caring. Services will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at St. Augustine Church of Christ with minister, Bob Burkert officiating. Visitation will be at the Church Feb. 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. An additional memorial service and burial will take place in Kentucky. She was born February 28, 1932 in Trenton, KY. She is the daughter of the late Booker and Susie Smith Cager. She was a retired farmer and was retired from the Todd County Extension Service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jackson; her son, Dr. James Jackson Jr, her daughter Dr. Susie Riley; her sisters Margaret Ann Toliver and Mary Lee Dickerson. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Todd (Larry) of St. Johns, Donna Bailey and Renee Moyd (Jonathan) of Jacksonville; beloved surrogate daughter and caretaker, Veronique Gipson of Jacksonville; sister, Dorothy Sue Burks-Terry, Marion, IN; son-in-law, John Riley, Louisville, KY; daughter-in-law, Elda Jackson, Salvisa, KY; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edith's name to Mount Dora Children's Home, 301 W. 13th Ave, Mt. Dora, FL 32757. Professional services provided by HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904)768-5215
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020