1/
Edith Landis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Landis
Edith Smith Landis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the home of her daughter, Linda, on September 30, 2020. She was born in Waverly, Georgia on March 4, 1928. After her high school graduation, she attended nurse's training at Riverside School of Nursing in Jacksonville, Florida. During her psychiatric rotation at Florida State Mental Hospital in Chattahoochee, she met and married the love of her life, Newman Landis. This marriage lasted 72 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Newman. Survivors include her daughters Linda Spence (Lewis Joseph) and Diane Burton, granddaughters Jennifer and Meghan, and three great granddaughters, all of Saint Augustine. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Gigi, sister Josephine Chavez, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Northeast Florida for their compassionate care.
Private graveside services will be held at Craig Memorial Park. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in her memory to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida www.communityhospice.com/give/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved