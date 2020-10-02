Edith Landis
Edith Smith Landis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the home of her daughter, Linda, on September 30, 2020. She was born in Waverly, Georgia on March 4, 1928. After her high school graduation, she attended nurse's training at Riverside School of Nursing in Jacksonville, Florida. During her psychiatric rotation at Florida State Mental Hospital in Chattahoochee, she met and married the love of her life, Newman Landis. This marriage lasted 72 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Newman. Survivors include her daughters Linda Spence (Lewis Joseph) and Diane Burton, granddaughters Jennifer and Meghan, and three great granddaughters, all of Saint Augustine. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Gigi, sister Josephine Chavez, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Northeast Florida for their compassionate care.
Private graveside services will be held at Craig Memorial Park. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in her memory to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida www.communityhospice.com/give/