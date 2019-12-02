|
|
Edith Law
Edith Law passed away Friday, November 29th after a lengthy illness. She was born in St. Augustine on May 5th, 1926 and was a lifelong resident. Edith was predeceased by her husband Walter Law and their daughter Diana Feldman. She was a retired nurse, receiving her training at the old East Coast Hospital where she worked for many years. She eventually retired from the School for the Deaf and Blind after 25 years of service (1961-1987). She is survived by daughters Linda Corbett and Judith Hunter (Dennis Biddy Hunter) -St. Augustine, and son-in-law Robert Feldman- Morganton, NC, sisters Grace Lawson and Mary Williams-Jacksonville, Ada Noda- St. Augustine. Also survived by grandchildren Dee Corbett and Heather Corbett, Wade Hunter and Melissa Hunter- St. Augustine, Alicia Hunter- Orange Park, Erik Hunter-Jacksonville Beach, Tammy Feldman, Tara Hyman and Jason Feldman- Morganton, NC, and her great and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Craig Memorial Park with Pastor Clarence Blalock officiating. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Parkinson or Cancer Foundations.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019