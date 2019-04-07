|
|
Edmund M. Rice died peacefully on Jan. 4, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach. He was born in Waterbury, Conn., on Aug. 13, 1941, the son of Edmund F. Rice and Anna (Gwasdauskas) Rice.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Frances (Carey) Rice of Ponte Vedra Beach; his son, Edmund J. Rice of Winchester, Conn.; his daughters, Elizabeth (Rice) Valickis of Ponte Vedra Beach, Amy Rice of Harwinton, Conn., and Jennifer Rice of Marietta, Ga. He also has three grandchildren, Alexandra Rice of Seymour, Conn., and Jacob Valickis and Anna Valickis of Ponte Vedra Beach.
A funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Ponte Vedra Beach. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.
Published in St. Augustine Record on Apr. 7, 2019