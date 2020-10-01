Edward Arnold HersomEdward A. Hersom passed away Sept. 28, 2020 after a 6 month battle with his health. He was born in Berwick Maine to Arnold & Grace Hersom. Eddie grew up with 2 brothers, John & the late Ricky Hersom. Eddie was a curious child & loved to build & fix things. He once built his own train set with all the bells & whistles. Later he served 4 years in the US Navy band in Washington DC as their first trumpeter. Eddie loved to entertain from nursing homes, to big bands & his annual Memorial day parade in South Berwick Maine. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years Joan who he adored, his stepchildren Brad, Keith & Suzanne Therrien. He loved his nephew's Aaron & Jeremy Hersom & their mom Jeannie. Lastly, his many extended family & friends & the furry ones, too. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the humane society.