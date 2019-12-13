Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Edward Earl "Eddie" West

West, Edward Earl, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Bailey's Hospice Care Center, Flagler Hospital, St Johns County, Florida. He was born in Duval County on September 26, 1955 to James Donald and Lillian Cercy West. Eddie was predeceased by his mother Lillian and brother William A. West.
Survivors include his wife Lola West, step-daughters Shelia Edge (Willie) and Serena Dickey (Wayne); step-son Chris Solano (Katrina); daughter Wanda West, father James D. West of Mardela Springs, MD; brothers James D. West Jr., John M. West (Glenda) and Robert Joseph West, all three residents of Clay County.
Eddie worked in land development and construction all of his life and was an avid hunter. He will be missed by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday December 17, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at St. Johns Funeral Home, 385 State Road 207, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
Church service will be held Wednesday December 18, at 10:30 am at Turning Point at Calvary Baptist Church, 3500 State Road 16, St Augustine, FL. There will be food and refreshments after the service.
Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at Peoria Cemetery, 142 E. Jefferson Ave. Orange Park
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
