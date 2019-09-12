|
Edward F. Blaha
Edward F. Blaha, 89, of Avondale Estates, Georgia passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and son, following a brief illness. He was born in Orange, New Jersey on August 15, 1930, to Leslie and Grace (Seery) Blaha. He graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School in 1948 and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. He married the love of his life, Mary (Carolan) in 1959 and they lived in Wall Township, New Jersey until 1973 when they moved with their son, Edward, to Saint Augustine, Florida, his favorite place on earth. He lived there until 2016 when he and Mary relocated to Georgia to live with their son. Although he enjoyed living in Georgia, he greatly missed sitting in the front yard of his home in Saint Augustine, surrounded by wonderful friends and neighbors, reading, gardening and enjoying the warm sun and ocean breeze. Ed was an auto mechanic and small business owner and for many years owned an auto service station in Palatka, Florida. Ed greatly enjoyed watching his favorite football and baseball teams, cheering and jeering with unrestrained fervor. He loved cars and was an avid NASCAR fan, having been involved in auto racing in his younger years.
Ed is survived by his wife Mary of 60 years; his son Edward; brother-in-law Terry; sisters-in-law Kit, Nora and Mary and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Les, his brother Ron and sister-in-law Jean, his sister Ceil and brother-in-law John, and his brother-in-law Bill.
Ed was a proud veteran and wherever he went, he would wear one of his many USMC caps and enjoyed meeting other veterans. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Marine Toys for Tots program or the USO.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019