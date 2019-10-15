Home

St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Edward Griffin Obituary
Edward Griffin
Edward "Rabbit" Griffin, age 77, of St. Augustine, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Solaris Health Care in Palatka. He was born in Baxley, Georgia and grew up in St. Johns County. For many years he worked as a heavy equipment operator at St. Regis Paper Company until he retired and then went to work for the City of St. Augustine for 15 years as a heavy equipment operator and retired a second time. Edward loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing but his passion was country music. He played lead guitar and was lead singer, his band played all over town. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. You could find Edward sitting outside on his porch enjoying the fresh air.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Griffin; brother, Robert Griffin and grandson, Christopher Louis Griffin. He is survived by his sons, Edward Griffin, Sr. (Connie), Herbert Louis Griffin, Sr. (Angela) and Robert Thomas; daughters, Susan Renee Griffin, Christina Miller (Sadiena), Dena Smith (Leonard), Sabrina Taylor and Cecelia Pederson; longtime girlfriend, Yvonne Brooks; sister, Ruby Ford; brothers, Wilbur Griffin and Floyd Griffin, 22 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Craig Memorial Park.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Augustine Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
