|
|
Edward John Hencinski Sr.
Edward John Hencinski, Sr., age 89, St. Augustine, passed away peacefully December 20, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring surrounded by his family. Edward was born in Chicago, IL and had resided in St. Augustine since 2000, moving here from Coral Gables. He served his country honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Edward served as a US Federal Air Marshal in the early 70's, and was a retired Special Agent and Criminal Investigator for the IRS. He was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church where he was a volunteer docent. He enjoyed travel, golf, historical and genealogical research, and classical music and served as a volunteer for EMMA Concert Association.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marcia Milam Hencinski.
He is survived by children, Edward J. Hencinski Jr. (Valerie) of DeLand, FL, Beverly Harris (Shawn) of Charlotte NC, Marcus A. Hencinski (Mary) of Valparaiso, FL, and Jennifer Hencinski of Watkinsville, GA; sister, Martha Kaczala, Lynwood, Illinois; brother, Leon Hencinski, Morocco, Indiana; and grandchildren; Emily Greczyn, Alexander Hencinski and John Hencinski.
A memorial service will be held on 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 4th, 2020 at Memorial Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Memorial Presbyterian Church (Save the Dome Fund), 32 Sevilla St, St. Augustine, FL 32084.
Interment will be held in Gainesville on January 25, 2020.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020