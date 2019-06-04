|
|
Edward John "Eddie" Kaylor
Edward John "Eddie" Kaylor, Jr, age 43, of St. Augustine, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with his family by his side. He was born and in Long Branch, NJ and moved with his family to St Augustine, Florida at the age of six where he attended local schools and graduated from St Augustine High School in 1994. While in high school "Little Eddie" was well known as an accomplished wrestler in the 103 pound weight class. He competed successfully at the state level for several years. Eddie worked in the construction Industry for many years, most recently working as a construction superintendent. Eddie was an avid fisherman for most of his life. Eddie loved his family and was extraordinarily dedicated to them. After losing his parents at the age of 26, Eddie stepped up to serve as a father figure to his siblings. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Kaylor and stepson Doran Collins, both of St Augustine, FL; sisters, Colleen Dyas (Eddie) of New Jersey, Heather Kaylor of St Augustine; Kiri Kaylor of Palatka, FL; a brother, Donald "Donny" Kaylor (Kristi) of St Augustine; and cousin, who was more like a brother, Chuck Veitinger (Tanya) of St Augustine. Eddie is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins along with many extended family members. He loved his family and his friends, he will be missed deeply.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St Johns Family Funeral Home Pastor Lois Turner and Peggy Jones officiating. A visitation, beginning at 2pm will precede the service.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019