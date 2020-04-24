|
Edward LaMontagne, Jr.
December 12, 1937 - April 15, 2020
Edward Joseph LaMontagne, Jr., 82, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on April 15, 2020.
Ed was pre-deceased by his wife of 52 years, Kathy. Ed is survived by his son, Edward III, of St. Augustine; his daughter, Lisa, and granddaughter, Kayli, of Sterling, VA; his sisters, Audrey Markos of Jasper, GA and Susan Bernard of Quebec, Canada; his brother, William LaMontagne, of Centreville, VA; and, many nephews and nieces.
Ed was born and raised in Syracuse, New York. He served in the U.S. Navy before joining the CIA in 1958. Ed retired in 1988 after spending three decades serving the U.S. Government in Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Central America, and South America. Between his assignments, subsequent contractor work, and vacations, Ed lived in or traveled to over 40 countries. He took great pride in his work and love of country.
Ed loved sharing his adventures with his family and friends, and could often be found grilling or relaxing on the patio with his favorite beer. Ed and his stories, laughter, and smile will be missed by all.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020