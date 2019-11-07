|
Edward Matthew Melzer
Edward Matthew Melzer, 84, of St. Augustine, passed away on November 7, 2019 at Flagler Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Jacksonville and grew up in the St. Augustine area. Edward graduated from Hastings High School in 1953 and married, Betty Leonardy in 1954. For 4 years he served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. After 37 years of dedicated service he retired from St. Regis Paper Co. and Georgia Pacific Paper Co. Edward was an avid lifetime Florida Gator fan but more than anything he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Melzer; children, Matt Melzer (Kim) of Greenville, Mississippi and Denise Bishop (David) of Monticello, Mississippi; grandchildren, Jed Bishop, Matthew Melzer, Mindy Hughes, Eddie Bishop, Cody Melzer, Shane Melzer; great grandchildren, Peyton, Noah, Emma, Lawson, Thomas, Walker and Lucas; sister, Rita Wells (Gene) of Jacksonville and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor John Fletcher officiating. Family will be receiving friends from 2:30 - 3:00 pm preceding the service.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019