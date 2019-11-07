Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Melzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Matthew Melzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Matthew Melzer Obituary
Edward Matthew Melzer
Edward Matthew Melzer, 84, of St. Augustine, passed away on November 7, 2019 at Flagler Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Jacksonville and grew up in the St. Augustine area. Edward graduated from Hastings High School in 1953 and married, Betty Leonardy in 1954. For 4 years he served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. After 37 years of dedicated service he retired from St. Regis Paper Co. and Georgia Pacific Paper Co. Edward was an avid lifetime Florida Gator fan but more than anything he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Melzer; children, Matt Melzer (Kim) of Greenville, Mississippi and Denise Bishop (David) of Monticello, Mississippi; grandchildren, Jed Bishop, Matthew Melzer, Mindy Hughes, Eddie Bishop, Cody Melzer, Shane Melzer; great grandchildren, Peyton, Noah, Emma, Lawson, Thomas, Walker and Lucas; sister, Rita Wells (Gene) of Jacksonville and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Pastor John Fletcher officiating. Family will be receiving friends from 2:30 - 3:00 pm preceding the service.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -