Edward N. Lundell, Jr
Edward N. Lundell, Jr., 80, St. Augustine, passed away September 16, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with his wife Rosalind, daughter Erin, and their best friend Lola Ponce, by his side. Born in Rochester, PA, son of the late Edward N. and Berniece C Lundell, and had resided in St. Augustine for many years. He retired in 2000 from the Florida Army National Guard after 30 years of service, retiring as Master Sergeant. He then worked as an internal auditor for State Quartermaster for 12 years, retiring again in 2012. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 21, 2019 with Pastor David Williamson officiating. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to the Bailey Family Center for Caring.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rosalind Lundell, St. Augustine; children, Erin McCloud (Russell), Daytona Beach, Tabatha Millard (Donald), Richmond Hill, GA, Jason Lundell and fiancé, Michelle, Ormond Beach; 4 grandchildren, Seth Millard, Logan McCloud, Leiten Lundell, and Madison Lundell
