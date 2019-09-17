Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lundell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward N. Lundell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward N. Lundell Jr. Obituary
Edward N. Lundell, Jr
Edward N. Lundell, Jr., 80, St. Augustine, passed away September 16, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring with his wife Rosalind, daughter Erin, and their best friend Lola Ponce, by his side. Born in Rochester, PA, son of the late Edward N. and Berniece C Lundell, and had resided in St. Augustine for many years. He retired in 2000 from the Florida Army National Guard after 30 years of service, retiring as Master Sergeant. He then worked as an internal auditor for State Quartermaster for 12 years, retiring again in 2012. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 21, 2019 with Pastor David Williamson officiating. Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in his memory to the Bailey Family Center for Caring.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rosalind Lundell, St. Augustine; children, Erin McCloud (Russell), Daytona Beach, Tabatha Millard (Donald), Richmond Hill, GA, Jason Lundell and fiancé, Michelle, Ormond Beach; 4 grandchildren, Seth Millard, Logan McCloud, Leiten Lundell, and Madison Lundell
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

logo


logo

Published in St. Augustine Record from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now