Edward Pierce
Edward Franklin Pierce, passed away peacefully at home in St Augustine June 16, 2020. Ed was born May 21, 1933 in St Augustine and was a lifetime native (Menorcan) to the area. Ed served as a Screaming Eagle in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He served many years after leaving the Army in the Army reserves. During that time he also managed M&B Auto Parts for over 30 years. Ed was a brilliant mechanic, mentor and loved building fast engines. Edward is survived by his three daughters: Teresa (Frank) Nosalex, Pamela (Mike) Balcer, Angela Pierce (Dan) Gould and one son Stuart Syphard. Three step children: Donna Henry, (Chan) Amy Colby and Wesley Colby (Linda). His grandchildren: Ashley Kelly, Michael Osgood, Stephen (Zelda) Osgood, Jonathan Osgood, Christin (Jericho) Ulrich, Amber Patrick, Kristy (Shawn) Syphard Worthington, and Lindsay Syphard and 8 great grandchildren. 1 brother survived Ed:Kenny Pierce and sister Mary (Peaches) Catherine Pierce. Ed was preceded in death by his wife: Sandra Pierce, granddaughter: Heather Lynn Kelly, 2 brothers: George and Jerry Pierce and 1 sister Phyllis Bennett. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, Social Distancing will be observed. The family will receive friends at Craig Funeral Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Committal services with military honors will follow the funeral at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.