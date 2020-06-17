Edward Pierce

Edward PierceEdward Franklin Pierce, passed away peacefully at home in St Augustine June 16, 2020. Ed was born May 21, 1933 in St Augustine and was a lifetime native (Menorcan) to the area. Ed served as a Screaming Eagle in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He served many years after leaving the Army in the Army reserves. During that time he also managed M&B Auto Parts for over 30 years. Ed was a brilliant mechanic, mentor and loved building fast engines. Edward is survived by his three daughters: Teresa (Frank) Nosalex, Pamela (Mike) Balcer, Angela Pierce (Dan) Gould and one son Stuart Syphard. Three step children: Donna Henry, (Chan) Amy Colby and Wesley Colby (Linda). His grandchildren: Ashley Kelly, Michael Osgood, Stephen (Zelda) Osgood, Jonathan Osgood, Christin (Jericho) Ulrich, Amber Patrick, Kristy (Shawn) Syphard Worthington, and Lindsay Syphard and 8 great grandchildren. 1 brother survived Ed:Kenny Pierce and sister Mary (Peaches) Catherine Pierce. Ed was preceded in death by his wife: Sandra Pierce, granddaughter: Heather Lynn Kelly, 2 brothers: George and Jerry Pierce and 1 sister Phyllis Bennett. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday at Craig Funeral Home Chapel, Social Distancing will be observed. The family will receive friends at Craig Funeral Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Committal services with military honors will follow the funeral at San Lorenzo Cemetery.