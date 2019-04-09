Home

Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Craig Memorial Park
Edwina Smith Eller Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Edwina Smith Eller announces her passing at the age of 88 on
April 5, 2019 in the company of her family at the Bailey Family Center for Caring.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266
Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 (support.communityhospice.com)
A Memorial Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Craig Memorial
Park.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements.
(www.craigfuneralhome.com)
Published in St. Augustine Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 30, 2019
