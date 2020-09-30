Eileen Mary ArensEileen Mary Arens, age 81 of St. Augustine, FL formerly of Woodhaven and North Babylon, NY passed away September 29, 2020 at Brookdale of St. Augustine, FL. She was a member of the Catholic faith.A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 AM Friday at San Sebastian Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. John Gillespie, celebrant. The family will receive friends at San Sebastian Church Friday 9:00 AM until time of the Mass. Burial will be in San Lorenzo Cemetery. Social distance and wearing face coverings will be observed in the church.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Nicholas Herman Arens, Sr. Sons and daughter in law: Nicholas H. Arens, Jr. (Rita) and Steven Arens. Daughters and sons in law: Cindy Doherty (Thomas) and Linda Angelo (Mitch). Brother: Michael Casey. Seven grandchildren.