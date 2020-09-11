Or Copy this URL to Share

Eileen P. Rynn

Hastings, FL; born May 22, 1960 in Buffalo, NY, Eileen passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Patricia Rynn, Brothers Timothy and E.J. - she is survived by Uncle Al and Aunt Donna Ortenzi, Sister Krissy Rynn {Kevin}, Nephews and Nieces: Morgan DuFresne and Amber, Aaron, Ocean, Summer Rynn and Don Rynn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests local donations to the Alpha Omega Miracle Home and/or Home Again St. Johns



