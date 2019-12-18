|
Elaine Joan Lutinski
Elaine Lutinski age- 74 passed away on December 18, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with c.o.p.d. She was born in Connecticut on February 18, 1945 to the late William and Florence Morrisey. She was the youngest girl of 8 siblings. She leaves to mourn her passing, her most loving husband, Jerry Lutinski of St. Augustine Beach. They were high school sweet hearts and they would have been married for 56 years. She also leaves her loving daughter, Christy and her husband, Chris Sandy of Welaka, Florida, her grandson, Jeffery and his wife, Renee; her two great-grand daughters, Haley and Ava Peters of St. Petersburg, Florida; her 3 sisters, 2 brothers and her ca, Oliver. She is preceded in death by two sons; Eddie and Wayne Lutinski. Elaine and her family wish to thank Dr. Neerconda who Elaine described as "The best doctor ever." She also wanted to thank Community Hospice and her nurses, Danny and Bruce, who Elaine described as "very special people." She loved boating and traveling to many many islands with her husband Jerry, St. Martin being their favorite. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom as well as sun bathing and being on the beach. She also loved going for a ride in one of their classic cars and attending car shows. She wants to thank her husband and daughter for always being there for her during this awful illness. She will be forever grateful. At Elaine's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Hospice of North East Florida. In her own words she wishes to say "I've had a wonderful wonderful life and my only wish is it could have been a longer life. I will miss you all and keep you forever in my heart." St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019