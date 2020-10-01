Elaine Langston
Elaine Hope Langston, 62, of Satsuma, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Putnam Community Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in St. Augustine, she had been a lifelong resident of south Putnam County. Elaine was a 1976 graduate of Crescent City High School and had owned and operated Lighthouse Screen Printing for 10 years. She was all about her family and supporting her daughters in their activities and especially in helping start a 4-H group in Pomona Park. Elaine was an animal lover and thoroughly enjoyed traveling all over the country and beyond with her dear friends. She will also be remembered as a humble and kind woman who cared and sacrificed to help others, especially the elderly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan Benchoff and Ida Marjorie Benchoff as well as her father-in-law, Quincy B. Langston.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 43 years, Terry M. Langston of Satsuma, 2 daughters, Monica Paige Jones (Matthew Ryan Jones) of Satsuma and April Hope Reilly (Patrick Joseph "P.J."Reilly) of St. Augustine, a brother, Dale Benchoff of Jacksonville, a sister, Gayle Robidioux (Marty) of St. Augustine, 4 grandchildren, Layla Hope Jones, Sylvia Ann Jones, Alye Hope Reilly and Scharlett Jo Reilly, her mother-in-law, Audrey Langston of Satsuma, several nieces and nephews and many close friends who were like family to her.
Graveside services celebrating Elaine's life will be at 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Eden Cemetery in Crescent City with Pastor Jimmy Dean officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 P.M. at Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Elaine's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
