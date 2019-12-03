|
Elaine Putnam
Elaine Putnam passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 in St. Augustine, Florida. She was born in Karlstad, Minnesota on October 25, 1925 to Arthur and Ragna Warnes. She and her three sisters grew up on the family farm and worked with their parents doing all the farm chores both in the fields and caring for all of their farm animals. She was united in marriage to W.C. (Bill) Jennings in 1945 and they raised four children. They moved to Devils Lake, North Dakota in 1957 where she was active in church activities at St. Olaf Lutheran Church as well as being a Boy Scout, Girl Scout and 4-H leader. She was a gifted seamstress and remarkable knitter. She loved fashion. She married Paul Putnam in June of 1974 and spent the rest of her life with him sharing their love story together. They were devoted to each other. They retired to St. Augustine in 1987 where they enjoyed the mild winter weather and living so near the ocean. She was proceeded in death by her parents, three sisters, Constance Warnes, Ardys Growette and Ruth Ann Klug, sons Jonathan, Jeremy and Joel Jennings, granddaughter, Meredith Nathanson and her beloved husband, Paul Putnam. She is survived by daughter, Robyn Jennings and sister, Gail Anderson along with grandchildren Stephanie Nathanson, Peter, Ian and Rachel Jennings, Patrick and Matthew Jennings and great grandson Jacob Jennings as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family plans to have a memorial service at a later date at Memorial Lutheran Church in St. Augustine, Florida.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019