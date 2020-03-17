|
|
Elder Eugene Israel Jr.
Elder Eugene Israel Jr. was born December 22, 1942 and transitioned this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early on the morning of Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Bailey Hospice Center. Elder Eugene Israel Jr. will be sorely missed by his loved ones and friends.
He leaves to mourn his lovely wife of 56 years Mrs. Dorothy L. Israel. His daughter Cecelia, Sons: Richard (Phyllis), Eric, Charles and Michael (Courtney). Siblings: Deacon Charles Rowe, Barbara Davis (Robert Sr.), Clifford Rowe (Jerusha), Daniel Wise, Elizabeth Martinez and Oscar Lange; Grandchildren: Brian (Shurhonda), Julia, Carla, Eugene, Richard Jr., Jessica, Maleah, Madison, and Carter. A host of great-grands, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, God-siblings, God-children and friends.
The wake will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Dawson Chapel CME Church at 225 N. Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084 from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the New St. James Missionary Baptist Church located at 135 N. Rodriquez Street; St. Augustine, FL 32084 at 1:00PM. Services entrusted to James Graham Mortuary 3631 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209.
Published in St. Augustine Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020