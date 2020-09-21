1/1
Eleanor Rose Nerbonne
Eleanor Rose Nerbonne, 81, of St. Augustine, Florida unexpectedly yet peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with her family by her side at Flagler Hospital. She was born and raised in Waterloo, New York and was a loving daughter of George and Mary Sabatine. Eleanor met her husband Ed, known to most as "Poppy" or "Sarg", while he was serving in the US Army. They fell in love quickly and after a brief courtship, the two were wed three months later on September 6, 1958. She was a proud military wife and true to Ed's side as they moved multiple times with Army assignments. In 1972, they moved to Florida and permanently settled in St. Augustine, where she resided until her passing. She was committed to Ed and was a loyal caretaker for him until his passing in 2003. Eleanor worked as a secretary for the St. Johns County School District for many years. Shortly after her retirement from the District she became a volunteer for Flagler Hospital ER. She was affectionately known as "Gan-Gan" by all of her family and many of her friends. Gan-Gan deeply loved her family. Her biggest blessing in life was being a great-grandmother. She was so proud of all her family and was quick to make that known anytime she could. She was a true Italian and was always ready to make her famous heal-all pastina at the ring of a phone call. She enjoyed going out to dinner with her longtime companion, Barry, lovingly known as "Bear". One of her favorite pastimes was playing games with her friends, especially "Chicken Foot". She loved her iPad and literally never left the house without it. Eleanor was a devout Catholic and attended mass at San Sebastian Catholic Church weekly. She is survived by her sister, Bobbi Wirth (Chuck); her children, Michelle Nerbonne, and Eddie Nerbonne (Sue); grandchildren, Loretta Taylor (Wade), Jayde Chatham (Philip), Lee McCaul (Brittney) and Natasha McCaul; great grandchildren, Sadie and Brody Chatham, Rhett Taylor, Alexia McClane, Serenity McClane and Kaitlynn Elliot; and her companion, Barry Masters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. Nerbonne. A funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm at Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In keeping with the CDC Coronavirus guidelines every attendee must wear a mask and the number of attendees may be restricted. We ask that if you are at high risk, feeling ill, or traveling from an area with a high level of infection, please do not attend the service. Those unable to attend can view the service live streamed at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/549019



Published in St. Augustine Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The St. Augustine Record

September 21, 2020
Dear Family of the Nerbonne's,
I want to give my deepest condolence to you and your family. I want to share a comforting video found in the bible.
Neighbor
